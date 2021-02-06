Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76-1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.23. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $540,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,507,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $13,496,793. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

