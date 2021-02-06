LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.59

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 20139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,884,973. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

