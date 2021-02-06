Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.22

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.22 and traded as high as $36.66. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 334,360,495 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.25. The firm has a market cap of £26.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.00.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have purchased 379,097 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,109 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

