Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,550. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.98. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

