LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNSPF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

