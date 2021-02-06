Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0659 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $63.92 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

