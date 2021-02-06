Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00184551 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062635 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00227704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

