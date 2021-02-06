L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

