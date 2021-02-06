LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $125.68 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.