LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

