Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,826,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,069,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

