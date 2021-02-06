Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $3,917,910 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

