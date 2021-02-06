Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

