M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.54. 1,497,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

