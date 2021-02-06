Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $10.09. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 18,532 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$577.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

