MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.00. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 41,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

