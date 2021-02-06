ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

