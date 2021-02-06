Mark E. Jagiela Sells 57,941 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teradyne stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

