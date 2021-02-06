Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.