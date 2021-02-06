Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
Featured Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.