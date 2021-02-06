Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $3.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

