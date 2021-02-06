Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 300,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 239,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

