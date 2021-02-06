Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

MRETF stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

