Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.15

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and traded as low as $103.15. Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) shares last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 1,376 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

In other news, insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £10,700 ($13,979.62).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

