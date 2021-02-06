Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.