Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.63. 4,601,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,839,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 596,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Match Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

