Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.