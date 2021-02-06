McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $192.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

