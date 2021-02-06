MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Shares Up 20.9%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) traded up 20.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

