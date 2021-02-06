Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,634 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.