Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

