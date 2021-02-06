Megacoin (MEC) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $364.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00398334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,405,083 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

