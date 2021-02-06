Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 338 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.42).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

MGGT stock opened at GBX 433.60 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 677.80 ($8.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.85.

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.