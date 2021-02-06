Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

