Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,025 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE SNR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.