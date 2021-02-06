Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,589 shares of company stock worth $79,555,240 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks stock opened at $321.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $323.83.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

