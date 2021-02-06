Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $995,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.