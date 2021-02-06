Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,100 shares of company stock worth $12,318,870. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

