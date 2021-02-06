Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 51,662 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.