Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:MDP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,278. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

