Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 12.7% Following Earnings Beat

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 1,037,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 550,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Meredith alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 59.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.