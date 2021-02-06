Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of EBSB opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $833.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.