Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year.

MRBK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MRBK opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Meridian by 1,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

