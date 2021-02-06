Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 30.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.