Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.88

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.88 and traded as low as $42.89. Metro shares last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

