MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $69,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

