Michael Douglass Hill Sells 33,662 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,684,446.48.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $353,635.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30.

Shares of UPLD opened at $51.00 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 137,893 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.