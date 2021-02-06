Michael J. Bell Acquires 10,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

MSI opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

