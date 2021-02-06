Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 6.5%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 1,533,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 677,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,208 shares of company stock valued at $946,943. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

