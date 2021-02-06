Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Colliers Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Colliers Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,908.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mimecast by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mimecast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

