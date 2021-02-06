Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

